Dear dispensaries, you're on your own (access required)

Dear dispensaries, you’re on your own (access required)

January 23, 2019

DeMenna Public Affairs and the Arizona Dispensary Assn have severed ties after a dust-up that stemmed from Rivero’s H2149 (marijuana; cannabis; definition), but spun off into accusations of racism, conflicts of interest and unprofessional conduct.

