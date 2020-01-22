Love letters from lawmaker to lobbyist raise ethical questions

Rep. David Cook, R-Globe, denies having a romantic relationship with a lobbyist whose employer put her on suspension pending an investigation of professional misconduct.

As first reported in the Yellow Sheet Report, a sister publication of the Capitol Times, Cook, a rancher, sent nearly 100 pages of love letters over a period of weeks to lobbyist AnnaMarie Knorr, who works for the Western Growers Association and Arizona Crop Protection Association. The Yellow Sheet and Capitol Times obtained the letters Jan. 20.

Although both deny having a romantic relationship, the letters show Cook’s deep affection for Knorr and his familiarity with deeply personal parts of her life, raising the ethical question of whether Cook remained objective as a state representative or whether the groups Knorr works for receive preferential treatment from Cook.

Cook has been the prime sponsor of several bills Knorr has backed on behalf of her clients, and she contributed $455 to Cook’s campaigns in 2018 and this year.

Cook started writing the signed and handwritten love letters to Knorr after she took time off from work to focus on her health last fall.

Cook said the relationship was platonic.

“OK, all I can say is my friends, when I’ve needed help, have been there to help me. And I will be there to help my friends in whatever struggle they’re going through,” Cook said.

The Arizona Republic reported Knorr said their relationship was not inappropriate and that she and Cook are the subject of a smear campaign by her husband and her father, lobbyist Bas Aja, who don’t want her to end her marriage.

Dave Puglia, executive vice president of the Western Growers Assn, said his organization is “aware of the allegations of professional misconduct by one of our employees,” and that the organization placed Knorr on administrative leave pending an investigation.

The group said Knorr has denied the allegations.

“Western Growers holds itself and its employees to the highest standards of professional conduct. We are also committed to the fundamental notions of fairness and due process. Therefore, Ms. Knorr has been placed on administrative leave pending our investigation into the matter. We will have no further comment while the investigation is pending,” Puglia said in a prepared statement.

In the letters, Cook talked at length both about his affection for Knorr and also about state business.

“I deeply love you and on many occasions I find myself trying to protect me from being hurt by having these deep feelings for you … The time we have together working, playing, shopping (in the rain) seeing the beauty of our state, traveling have all been a tremendous experience I will never forget,” he wrote in a letter addressed to “my love.”

Some letters were adorned with sketches and hearts. In others, he talked about work, legislation, water policy and the Drought Contingency Plan interspersed with romantic passages. One simply reads “I love you!”

“I keep forgetting that I go to sleep thinking if you have taken your vitamins and washed your face – don’t laugh – it is true,” he wrote in another.

House Speaker Rusty Bowers, R-Mesa, did not immediately return calls seeking comment.

Andrew Wilder, House spokesman, said Bowers is aware of rumors of a relationship between Knorr and Cook, but said the speaker hasn’t talked to Cook and wouldn’t comment until more is known. He said no ethics complaints have been filed against Cook, either.