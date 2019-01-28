Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Yellow Sheet Report / Ward’s victory is Ducey’s loss? (access required)

Ward’s victory is Ducey’s loss? (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report January 28, 2019

Ward’s victory over Lines this weekend is a blow to Ducey’s agenda.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

The drought on water legislation ends (access required)

As the countdown for Arizona to adopt a drought plan drops to 15 days, state lawmakers received an early look at the water measures they will be voting on later this month.