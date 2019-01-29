Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / Disabilities council offers legislative fixes to sexual abuse of vulnerable adults (access required)

Disabilities council offers legislative fixes to sexual abuse of vulnerable adults (access required)

By: Katie Campbell January 29, 2019

According to the report, people with cognitive disabilities are seven times more likely to be sexually assaulted than the general public, and 12 times more likely if the victim is also a woman.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

AZ-capitol3-620

Republicans sidestep expulsion vote of Rep. Stringer, ethics committee to probe allegations

House Republicans today bypassed a motion to expel Rep. David Stringer in favor of an ethics investigation of recent allegations against their colleague.