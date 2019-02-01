The Breakdown: Update from the Twilight Zone

We promised you an update on Rep. David Stringer and the mounting case against him, and here it is.

The situation has developed quickly this week, starting with a thwarted motion to expel and ending with movement on an ethics investigation.

Now, the Capitol is watching and waiting to what will come of this process.

Don’t forget to subscribe to The Breakdown on iTunes and Stitcher.

Music in this episode included “Creative Minds” and “Energy” by Bensound.