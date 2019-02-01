Quantcast
The Breakdown: Update from the Twilight Zone

By: Katie Campbell February 1, 2019

 

Rep. David Stringer (Photo by Howard Fischer/Capitol Media Services)

We promised you an update on Rep. David Stringer and the mounting case against him, and here it is.

The situation has developed quickly this week, starting with a thwarted motion to expel and ending with movement on an ethics investigation.

Now, the Capitol is watching and waiting to what will come of this process.

At a time when Arizona’s water future and questions of how to use a massive budget surplus should be dominating lawmakers’ time, the House is instead embroiled in a scandal that could end with the ouster of a Republican representative.