Can you prove that hand gesture isn't racist? (access required)

Can you prove that hand gesture isn’t racist? (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report February 7, 2019

Hobbs and the Patriot Movement AZ squared off in court today after the group sued for defamation over her tweet alleging the group had ties to the white supremacist movement.

