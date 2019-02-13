Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Maricopa County / The Latest: Ex-city council member picked for county board

The Latest: Ex-city council member picked for county board

By: The Associated Press February 13, 2019

Former Chandler City Council member Jack Sellers was appointed to the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors to replace a supervisor who resigned to take another job.

Jack Sellers

Jack Sellers

Sellers was unanimously selected Wednesday to fill the seat held by supervisor Denny Barney.

Barney stepped down from his post on the board to become full-time CEO and president of the East Valley Partnership.

The district Sellers will represent includes Chandler, Gilbert, part of Mesa, Queen Creek, Tempe and the Ahwautukee area of Phoenix.

In all, 13 people applied for the job.

Most of the applicants had either served as a city council member or as a state legislator.

The applicants included ex-legislators Steve Yarbrough, Warde Nichols and Tom Forese.

 

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

FILE - This Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, file photo shows Hacienda HealthCare in Phoenix. State regulators reportedly wanted to remove developmentally disabled patients from a Phoenix long-term care facility years before a woman in a vegetative state gave birth. The Arizona Republic reported Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, that Hacienda HealthCare faced a criminal investigation in 2016. The facility allegedly billed the state some $4 million in bogus 2014 charges for wages, transportation, housekeeping, maintenance and supplies. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

Arizona wants care unit where patient was raped to stay open

Arizona is contesting a long-term care facility's decision to shut down the unit where an incapacitated woman was raped and later gave birth.