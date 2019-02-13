The Latest: Ex-city council member picked for county board

Former Chandler City Council member Jack Sellers was appointed to the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors to replace a supervisor who resigned to take another job.

Sellers was unanimously selected Wednesday to fill the seat held by supervisor Denny Barney.

Barney stepped down from his post on the board to become full-time CEO and president of the East Valley Partnership.

The district Sellers will represent includes Chandler, Gilbert, part of Mesa, Queen Creek, Tempe and the Ahwautukee area of Phoenix.

In all, 13 people applied for the job.

Most of the applicants had either served as a city council member or as a state legislator.

The applicants included ex-legislators Steve Yarbrough, Warde Nichols and Tom Forese.