Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Yellow Sheet Report / Mr. Ducey goes to Washington (access required)

Mr. Ducey goes to Washington (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report February 22, 2019

Ducey’s announcement yesterday that he was named to Trump’s Council of Governors – a bipartisan group of 10 governors advising the president on homeland security and national defense issues – has some people wondering about his plans for the future.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

And they had the gall to call it ‘tag team’ (access required)

Former lawmaker Todd Clodfelter has been spotted at the Capitol lately with his wife, former Arizona Cosmetology Board member Karla Kestner-Clodfelter, who just started a new lobbying firm, “Tag Team Strategies.”