The Breakdown: You’re killing me, session

The Legislature is contemplating a bill that would diminish the death penalty law for the first time since 1973. And you might be surprised to hear who’s pushing it.

Other bills have not been so lucky as many have been left to die silently without ever even receiving a hearing.

And in case you missed it, Arizona’s water future was laid on the line early last week. What could that mean for ongoing negotiations?

Don’t forget to subscribe to The Breakdown on iTunes and Stitcher.

Music in this episode included “Creative Minds,” “Funky Element” and “Energy” by Bensound.