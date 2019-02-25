Quantcast
The Breakdown: You’re killing me, session

By: Katie Campbell February 25, 2019

 

Arizona state Rep. Eddie Farnsworth, left, R-Gilbert, and sponsor of the anti-human trafficking House Bill 2454, talks with Rep. David Stevens, R-Sierra Vista, at the Arizona Capitol on Tuesday, April 15, 2014, in Phoenix. The bill was unanimously passed by the Senate, and toughens penalties for trafficking adults and targets businesses such as massage parlors and escort services that advertise online, and increases the minimum penalties for a child-prostitution conviction to 10 years to 24 years in prison. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Sen. Eddie Farnsworth (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

The Legislature is contemplating a bill that would diminish the death penalty law for the first time since 1973. And you might be surprised to hear who’s pushing it.

Other bills have not been so lucky as many have been left to die silently without ever even receiving a hearing.

And in case you missed it, Arizona’s water future was laid on the line early last week. What could that mean for ongoing negotiations?

