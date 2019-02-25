Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Yellow Sheet Report / But her emails tho! (access required)

But her emails tho! (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report February 25, 2019

In a letter to the AG’s Office, Hobbs accused former Secretary of State Michele Reagan and her top deputies of destroying public records before leaving office in January.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

We don’t comment on that particular rumor (access required)

Ducey pulled out all the stops to try to kill tax conformity legislation before it reached his desk and put him in the awkward position of vetoing legislation designed to head off a tax increase.