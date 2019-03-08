Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Arizona care facility now under stricter state oversight

Arizona care facility now under stricter state oversight

By: The Associated Press March 8, 2019

An embattled Phoenix long-term care facility where an incapacitated woman was raped and later gave birth is now under state supervision.

The Arizona Department of Health Services said Friday that Hacienda HealthCare officially entered into a voluntary agreement to follow a slew of strict requirements.

They include hiring a third-party monitor, making daily patient welfare checks and providing a $50,000 deposit to help pay for any necessary transfer residents.

The agreement marks the culmination of months of turmoil since a patient gave birth to a boy at the facility in December and a male nurse was arrested.

Hacienda officials had planned last month to close down the entire unit, which would have meant finding new homes for nearly 40 residents.

But the state contested the decision.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Attorney Marc J. Victor speaks to the media concerning his client, Johnny Wheatcroft, Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, in Chandler, Ariz. as Wheatcroft's wife, Anya Chapman, right, listens. Victor has filed a lawsuit on behalf of Wheatcroft claiming the Glendale, Ariz. police dept. used excessive force against Wheatcroft during his arrest in 2017. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Arizona governor: Inquiry into police force ‘whitewashed’

Arizona's governor says an excessive force investigation into police in a Phoenix suburb seems to have been "whitewashed" and should be reopened.