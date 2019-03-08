Arizona care facility now under stricter state oversight

An embattled Phoenix long-term care facility where an incapacitated woman was raped and later gave birth is now under state supervision.

The Arizona Department of Health Services said Friday that Hacienda HealthCare officially entered into a voluntary agreement to follow a slew of strict requirements.

They include hiring a third-party monitor, making daily patient welfare checks and providing a $50,000 deposit to help pay for any necessary transfer residents.

The agreement marks the culmination of months of turmoil since a patient gave birth to a boy at the facility in December and a male nurse was arrested.

Hacienda officials had planned last month to close down the entire unit, which would have meant finding new homes for nearly 40 residents.

But the state contested the decision.