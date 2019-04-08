Quantcast
The Breakdown: In other news

By: Katie Campbell April 8, 2019

 

in-other-newsYavapai County Attorney Sheila Polk has been targeting medical marijuana patients using extracts – until recently anyway. We’ll actually have that story for you this week.

One representative wants to make sure legislative candidates are actually residents of the districts they want to serve.

And, of course, we’ll have the latest on the ever-developing saga of former Rep. David Stringer. What did we learn from hundreds of pages of additional documents last week?

Music in this episode included “Creative Minds” and “Energy” by Bensound.

