The Breakdown: Rumor has it

The Breakdown: Rumor has it

The budget is coming

By: Katie Campbell May 20, 2019

 

In this April 1, 2019 photo, Arizona Sen. Heather Carter, left, chats with Sen. Kate Brophy McGee during a break in the Arizona Senate in Phoenix. Carter and fellow Republican, Rep. John Allen, are facing off over competing proposals to regulate tobacco and vaping products. (AP Photo/Bob Christie)

The budget is coming! Or is it?

Today’s the day lawmakers in both the House and the Senate hope to introduce budget proposals, but don’t hold your breath for sine die just yet.

Leaders announced an impending budget before shopping the details to members. What remains unsettled? What do we know? And what did the House’s quasi-Boyer bill really accomplish?

Music in this episode included “Creative Minds,” “Piano Moment” and “Energy” by Bensound.

