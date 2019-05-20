The Breakdown: Rumor has it

The budget is coming! Or is it?

Today’s the day lawmakers in both the House and the Senate hope to introduce budget proposals, but don’t hold your breath for sine die just yet.

Leaders announced an impending budget before shopping the details to members. What remains unsettled? What do we know? And what did the House’s quasi-Boyer bill really accomplish?

Don’t forget to subscribe to The Breakdown on iTunes and Stitcher.

Music in this episode included “Creative Minds,” “Piano Moment” and “Energy” by Bensound.