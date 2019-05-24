Quantcast
Home / Featured News / Senate determined to pass budget tonight (access required)

Senate determined to pass budget tonight (access required)

By: Julia Shumway and Ben Giles May 24, 2019

Senate President Karen Fann vowed to pass an $11.8 billion spending plan Friday night, or at least Saturday morning, despite missing support from at least two Republican senators whose votes are needed to approve the budget on party lines.

