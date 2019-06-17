Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / The Breakdown: Have you no honor?

The Breakdown: Have you no honor?

By: Katie Campbell June 17, 2019

 

How exactly do you work with someone you believe has betrayed you?

That’s a question some lawmakers are asking themselves about the state’s county prosecutors after what some saw as an 11th hour reversal on criminal justice reform measures.

An attorney plagiarized a significant portion of her application to the Court of Appeals, then changed it after our reporter called shenanigans.

And session may be over, but your state lawmakers are still making waves.

Don’t forget to subscribe to The Breakdown on iTunes and Stitcher.

 

Music in this episode included “Creative Minds” and “Energy” by Bensound.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Questions620

Who killed mall commission remains a mystery (access required)

The Legislative Governmental Mall Commission was given a name bureaucracies dream of and a death Sen. Lela Alston described as “snakey” even by political standards.