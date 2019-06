The Breakdown: Wrap it up already

The 2019 legislative session is finally behind us. Or is it?

Tensions and tactics, particularly toward the end, left some lawmakers feeling burned and wondering how to pick up the pieces before next year.

Now that you’ve had a chance to catch your breath – we hope – we’re looking back on the session no one saw coming.

Music in this episode included “Creative Minds,” “Funky Element” and “Energy” by Bensound.