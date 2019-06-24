Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Democrats discouraged despite getting more bills passed (access required)

Democrats discouraged despite getting more bills passed (access required)

By: Julia Shumway and Katie Campbell June 24, 2019

Senate President Karen Fann can boast a 333 percent increase in the number of bills sponsored by Democrats that passed out of her chamber in 2019 compared to last year.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

group of keys macro on white background

Committee chairs seek balance between gatekeeper and ‘God’ (access required)

The first major hurdle every piece of legislation faces in the House or Senate is a committee leader with the ability to unilaterally kill bills, and some chairs are more willing to do it than others.