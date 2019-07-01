Quantcast
The Breakdown: Fun with funds

By: Katie Campbell July 1, 2019

 

money walletAffordable housing advocates scored a win this legislative session after lawmakers voted to reverse a decade-long trend of capping the state Housing Trust Fund’s budget.

Now, the people who fought for the funding increase will have to figure out how to best stretch the new dollars and prepare their case for even more.

And the state Department of Health Services has been accused of misspending money from the Medical Marijuana Fund among other unflattering findings from state auditors.

