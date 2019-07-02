Ducey pulls Nike incentives over flag sneaker decision

Quantcast
By: The Associated Press July 2, 2019

Gov. Doug Ducey has withdrawn all financial incentives for Nike to locate in Goodyear after the company pulled a line of shoes former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick found offensive.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Kaepernick complained to the shoemaker about a shoe that has a heel with a U.S. flag with 13 white stars in a circle on it, known as the Betsy Ross flag.

Citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter, the Journal said that Kaepernick, a Nike endorser, told the company he and others found the flag symbol offensive because of its connection to slavery.
The Air Max 1 USA shoe had already been sent to retailers to go on sale this week for the July Fourth holiday, the Journal reports.
Ducey lashed out at Nike over Twitter.

