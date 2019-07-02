Quantcast
Industrial commission hears input on proposal to prevent overpriced medication (access required)

By: Andrew Howard July 2, 2019

The Arizona Industrial Commission met July 1 to hear public comment on proposed changes to this years fee schedule that are intended to prevent doctors from over prescribing opioids and prescribing more expensive medications for profit.

