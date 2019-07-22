The Breakdown: A new dawn

A federal court awarded a former Senate staffer $1 million after a jury ruled she was discriminated against based on her race. How might this impact Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who was in charge when the staffer was fired?

Attorney General Mark Brnovich has had mixed success holding elected officials accountable for their misdeeds. But it’s harder to prosecute some lawmakers than it may seem.

And Arizona’s 6th Congressional District is shaping up to be one of the more interesting races in the 2020 election.

Music in this episode included “Creative Minds,” “Funky Element” and “Energy” by Bensound.