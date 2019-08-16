Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Court, state work on new legal protections related to facial recognition (access required)

Court, state work on new legal protections related to facial recognition (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services August 16, 2019

A new federal court ruling coupled with a provision in the state constitution could give Arizonans new legal protections against the use of software by private firms that captures and stores facial images.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

This Jan. 20, 2004, photo shows the Arizona State Prison Complex-Lewis in Buckeye, Arizona. A new report says locks failed for years at an Arizona prison and allowed for serious beatings of prisoners and guards, but Department of Corrections Director Charles Ryan failed to appreciate the seriousness of the problem until video of an assault was broadcast on television. (AP Photo/Tom Hood, File)

Report: Prisons director uninformed about faulty locks

The head of the Department of Corrections remained "surprisingly uninformed'' about nonfunctioning locks at one of the state's largest prisons and the resultant security risks and assaults on guards, according to a new report issued today.