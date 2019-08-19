Quantcast
Planned Parenthood withdraws from Title X program (access required)

Planned Parenthood withdraws from Title X program (access required)

By: Julia Shumway August 19, 2019

Planned Parenthood’s decision to give up about $60 million in federal family planning funds isn’t likely to result in any closed Arizona clinics but could leave thousands of low-income Arizona women paying more for health care.

