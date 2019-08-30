Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Goodyear steps up, gets big names to bring lots of jobs (access required)

Goodyear steps up, gets big names to bring lots of jobs (access required)

By: Don Harris August 30, 2019

The West Valley city of about 85,000 is attracting some of the biggest corporate names on the planet – names like Amazon, Microsoft and Nike.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Cap Times Q&A

Scott Smith: From legislative page to the tip of the spear (access required)

During a 20-year span, Scott A. Smith went from legislative page to chief of staff for the governor, which gives him an insider’s view of policymaking.