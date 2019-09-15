The Breakdown: Going courting

A lawsuit over high college tuition has morphed into a debate on the role of the attorney general.

Lawmakers who’ve struggled to pass sweeping criminal justice reform measures are cautiously optimistic that next year will be the year it finally works because Bill Montgomery is out of the county attorney’s office.

And a week after making his most controversial court appointment, Governor Doug Ducey won bipartisan praise for his latest pick.

Music in this episode included “Creative Minds,” “Funky Element” and “Energy” by Bensound.