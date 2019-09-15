Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / The Breakdown: Going courting

The Breakdown: Going courting

By: Julia Shumway and Ben Giles September 15, 2019

Cork, Ireland

Cork, Ireland

A lawsuit over high college tuition has morphed into a debate on the role of the attorney general.

Lawmakers who’ve struggled to pass sweeping criminal justice reform measures are cautiously optimistic that next year will be the year it finally works because Bill Montgomery is out of the county attorney’s office.

And a week after making his most controversial court appointment, Governor Doug Ducey won bipartisan praise for his latest pick.

 

 

Don’t forget to subscribe to The Breakdown on iTunes and Stitcher.

 

Music in this episode included “Creative Minds,” “Funky Element” and “Energy” by Bensound.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

img_3349

Arizona officials remove pride flags from Old Capitol (access required)

State officials removed LGBTQ pride flags from the balcony of the old Arizona capitol building Friday afternoon after at least one Republican lawmaker complained.