Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Hoffman to push ban on English-only learning, expects voucher fight (access required)

Hoffman to push ban on English-only learning, expects voucher fight (access required)

By: Dillon Rosenblatt January 17, 2020

The Arizona schools chief expects to have the same impact for the 2020 legislative session as last year, but she’s preparing for at least one education fight she considers as a distraction to the bigger picture.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

(Photo by Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press)

APS boss promises no more campaign cash for regulators

The new CEO of Arizona Public Service Co. vowed today the company, its parent company, Pinnacle West, and other known affiliates won’t spend money on campaigns for utility regulators while he’s in charge.