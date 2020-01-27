The Breakdown: Love letters and budget

The House is embroiled in scandal over a Republican representative’s personal life for the third time in as many years, and this time, there are letters. Lots, and lots, of letters.

Nearly a week after the governor and Senate Republicans introduced their own budget proposals, House Republicans followed suit. Where do the three agree, and what will be duked out in the cage?

Don’t forget to subscribe to The Breakdown on iTunes and Stitcher.

Music in this episode included “Creative Minds,” “Funky Element” and “Energy” by Bensound.