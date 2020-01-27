Quantcast
The Breakdown: Love letters and budget

By: Arizona Capitol Times Staff January 27, 2020

House-Reps-2The House is embroiled in scandal over a Republican representative’s personal life for the third time in as many years, and this time, there are letters. Lots, and lots, of letters.

Nearly a week after the governor and Senate Republicans introduced their own budget proposals, House Republicans followed suit. Where do the three agree, and what will be duked out in the cage?

 

