Parents in voucher program hold onto funds, amass large sums (access required)

By: Dillon Rosenblatt January 30, 2020

Dozens of families in the state’s school voucher program are sitting on account balances of $50,000 or more, with nine of them accumulating more than $100,000 of taxpayer money over several years, according to public records.

