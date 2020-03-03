Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / Ducey signs bill aimed to prevent teen suicide (access required)

Ducey signs bill aimed to prevent teen suicide (access required)

By: Andrew Nicla March 3, 2020

Insurance companies in Arizona will soon have to cover mental health care the same way they cover other medical care.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

In this Aug. 26, 2014, photo, Gov. Jan Brewer, left, chides then State Treasurer Doug Ducey for beating her choice for governor in the GOP primary in 2014 gubernatorial race. (Associated Press)

Leadership styles, eras mark differences in outcomes of immigration measures (access required)

The differences in their leadership styles and the eras in which they have governed made for the divergent destinies of Gov. Jan Brewer's SB1070 and Gov. Doug Ducey’s effort to put the state’s ban on sanctuary cities in the state Constitution.