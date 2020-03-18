Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / Senate fast-tracks confirmation of executive nominations (access required)

Senate fast-tracks confirmation of executive nominations (access required)

By: Julia Shumway March 18, 2020

The Arizona Senate is moving quickly to confirm Gov. Doug Ducey’s nominees, including his pick to replace Frank Milstead as head of the Department of Public Safety.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Sen. Sonny Borrelli, R-Lake Havasu City, follows through on a swing during a March 10 softball game between legislators and lobbyists at Chase Field in Phoenix. PHOTO BY ANDREW NICLA/ARIZONA

Lobbyists show lawmakers who has power – on diamond (access required)

For the fifth time in as many weeks, David Gowan stared down an unpromising scoreboard.