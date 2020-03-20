Quantcast
Ducey extends unemployment benefits to Arizonans affected by COVID-19, delays tax deadline (access required)

By: Andrew Nicla March 20, 2020

In an executive order, Ducey allowed people out of a job or facing economic hardship because of the pandemic to access unemployment benefits. He also unveiled an administrative action from the Arizona Department of Revenue to extend the income tax filing deadline to July 15, mirroring the new federal deadline.

As some grocery store shelves lay as bare as Cactus League stadiums and restaurant dining rooms, lawmakers in the Arizona Legislature are scurrying to wrap up their business, begin their social isolation and hunker down for a storm. Their rainy day is here.