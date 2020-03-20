Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Ducey signs Navajo voucher bill, completes legislative priority (access required)

Ducey signs Navajo voucher bill, completes legislative priority (access required)

By: Andrew Nicla and Dillon Rosenblatt March 20, 2020

Gov. Doug Ducey today expanded the state’s voucher program to allow students on the Navajo Nation to use state money on a private school that falls within a two-mile radius of the state border.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Gov. Doug Ducey answers questions Monday about COVID-19, its effects on the economy and how that could affect the state budget and his call for tax cuts. (Capitol Media Services photo by Howard Fischer)

Ducey, Hoffman order all state schools closed to prevent coronavirus spread

Gov. Doug Ducey and Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman announced Sunday all public schools will be closed until March 27.