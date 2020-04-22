Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Governor loosens restrictions on elective surgeries (access required)

Governor loosens restrictions on elective surgeries (access required)

By: Andrew Nicla April 22, 2020

Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order Wednesday allowing hospitals and surgical centers to resume elective surgeries if they have “adequate capacity” beginning May 1.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

President Donald Trump listens as Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Governor’s Office: State to mirror Trump’s plan, not ready to reopen

The Governor’s Office told Arizona mayors Monday the state will essentially mirror President Trump’s plan to reopen the economy in phases, but that it’s not yet ready to take the first step.