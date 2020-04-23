Arizona state senator, family test positive for COVID-19

Sen. Lupe Contreras and his wife tested positive for COVID-19 this week, Contreras announced Wednesday evening.

Both have been quarantined in their bedroom ever since, the senator said.

Four other family members, including his mother, also tested positive for the coronavirus. The Avondale Democrat and his wife, Sara, a special education teacher, obtained tests on Monday after they began experiencing symptoms, including coughing, fever and headaches.

“Since then, my wife and I have been quarantined in our bedroom,” Contreras said. “We’ve only been able to speak to our children through the door, and every morning at 4 a.m., we go through the entire home wearing protective gear and sanitize every surface to ensure our children are safe.”

Contreras has six children – three of whom are still elementary-aged and live at home.

While individual lawmakers know afflicted constituents and a southern Arizona legislative candidate has been diagnosed, this is the closest the coronavirus, which had 5,459 cases and claimed 229 lives in Arizona as of Wednesday, has hit at the Capitol.

Contreras has been a fixture at the Capitol for eight years. He served in Senate Democratic leadership, first as co-whip and then as assistant minority leader, since joining the chamber in 2015. Over his years in the Senate and a previous term in the House, the moderate Democrat established a reputation as a quiet, affable lawmaker who picks his legislative battles and as the fiercest softball pitcher legislative teams could field.

Contreras and his wife were tested the same day protesters — including some lawmakers — marched on the Capitol to demand Gov. Doug Ducey immediately reverse executive orders that closed businesses deemed non-essential and urged Arizonans to stay home. Last month, some Republican lawmakers downplayed the seriousness of COVID-19.

Hours before Contreras first shared his story in an interview with KTVK (Channel 3) political reporter Dennis Welch, House Republicans balked at a plan by GOP leaders to adjourn the legislative session on May 1, killing all outstanding bills.

“I hope that by sharing my family’s experience with this terrible virus will further clarify just how serious this pandemic is,” Contreras said. “My only request is that people treat this pandemic as the very real threat that it is. We must have more testing for everyone who needs it, as well as contact tracing. In the meantime, I would encourage all of us to continue social distancing and to tell our loved ones how much they mean to us.”