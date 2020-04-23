Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Virus to bring additional challenges to wildfire season (access required)

Virus to bring additional challenges to wildfire season (access required)

By: Andrew Nicla April 23, 2020

COVID-19 will make the coming wildfire season one of the toughest yet, Arizona fire officials said Thursday.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

President Donald Trump listens as Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Governor’s Office: State to mirror Trump’s plan, not ready to reopen

The Governor’s Office told Arizona mayors Monday the state will essentially mirror President Trump’s plan to reopen the economy in phases, but that it’s not yet ready to take the first step.