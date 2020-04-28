Quantcast
By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services April 28, 2020

A move by the University of Arizona to test 250,000 Arizonans for COVID-19 antibodies comes as scientists are still debating how much protection against future infection a positive result means -- and, more to the point, for how long.

