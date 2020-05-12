Quantcast
Hobbs asks U.S. Supreme Court to uphold Libertarian law change (access required)

Hobbs asks U.S. Supreme Court to uphold Libertarian law change (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services May 12, 2020

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to swat down a last-ditch effort by the Arizona Libertarian Party to make it easier to put its candidates on the general election ballot. In new legal filings, attorneys for Hobbs acknowledge that prior to 2015 a Libertarian contender for governor or statewide office could ...

