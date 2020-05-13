Commissioner Boyd Dunn loses case, gets disqualified from ballot

Boyd Dunn, a Republican incumbent on the Arizona Corporation Commission, lost his appeal to remain on the ballot for his re-election bid.

A panel of four Arizona Supreme Court justices affirmed a judge’s decision that Dunn does not have enough signatures to qualify for the August primary. They also allowed two challenges against him to get consolidated into one.

Dunn would have survived either challenge alone, but both the Maricopa County Superior Court judge and the Supreme Court determined his argument isn’t strong enough against both.

“The candidate had timely notice of the challenges to the signatures on his petitions in each of the two verified complaints,” the justices wrote in the decision. “Therefore, his claims that the doctrines of estoppel, laches and due process preclude the combining of the results from both of the cases fail because the candidate had timely and proper notice of each challenge to each signature as required by [state statute].”

The panel was made up of Chief Justice Robert Brutinel, Vice Chief Justice Ann Scott Timmer, Justice John Lopez and Justice James Beene. Justice Clint Bolick recused himself from the decision. The justice also earlier recused himself from the election challenge against Rep. Shawnna Bolick, his wife. The court allowed Rep. Bolick to remain on the ballot. His recusal was based on a conflict of interest that he extended to any other case involving his wife’s legal counsel, who represented the plaintiff in Dunn’s challenge.

Dunn previously called the challenge against him “frivolous” and said he welcomed the first challenge filed against him by attorney Tim La Sota and his client Bob Branch, a staunch conservative who ran for Superintendent of Public Instruction in 2018.

“It is a compliment that people like Tim are so afraid of my record of good governance and constituent services that he feels the only way to beat me is by means of a frivolous lawsuit,” he told Yellow Sheet Report, a sister publication of the Arizona Capitol Times, in April.

Then came a second challenge from prominent GOP attorney Kory Langhofer, who represents Eric Gorsegner, a former Corporation Commission staffer who supports two Democrats running for the commission.

Also weighing into the lower court’s decision was an 18-year-old woman who admitted to forging roughly 100 of Dunn’s signatures out of 166 collected. The judge decided to toss all of them out, concluding the court had “no ability to determine which of the 166 signatures were forged.”

The Republican candidates for the regulatory body have winnowed down from six to three, with one more case still pending an appeal before the Supreme Court.

Sen. David Farnsworth, R-Mesa, withdrew his candidacy instead of going through with his election challenge trial; Nick Myers, a political newcomer, lost his challenge and opted not to appeal but hinted at running again in 2022; Eric Sloan won his challenge and appeal and will join Lea Marquez Peterson, an incumbent, on the ballot on August; and, Kim Owens won her challenge by eight signatures. The Supreme Court has not yet made a final decision on Owen’s case.

The three Democrats running are Tolleson Mayor Anna Tovar, Bill Mundell, who previously served on the Corporation Commission as a Republican, and Shea Stanfield, a former member of the Cave Creek Town Council.

Three members of each party will move on to the November election, where Republican control could be flipped to Democratic hands.