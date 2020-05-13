Court rules ballot measures can’t use online signature gathering
By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services
May 13, 2020
9th Circuit Court of Appeals Ann Scott Timmer Arizona Supreme Court ballot measures COVID-19 dawn penich thacker Dominic Lanza doug ducey E-Qual Katie Hobbs Mark Brnovich president trump Roopali Desai Save our Schools Smart and Safe Arizona Act Stacy Pearson 1:24 pm Wed, May 13, 2020
Arizona Capitol Times
Arizona groups still trying to put a measure on the November ballot are going to have to try to get needed signatures the old fashioned face-to-face way despite the COVID-19 outbreak.
In a brief order Wednesday, the Arizona Supreme Court rebuffed pleas by several organizations to allow them to use an existing online signature-gathering system available ...
Enter your user name and password in the fields above to gain access to the subscriber content on this site.
Your subscription includes one set of login credentials for your exclusive use. Security features have been integrated on this site: If someone signs in with your credentials while you are logged in, the site will automatically close your ongoing login and you will lose access at that time.
To inquire about group subscriptions for your organization please email Shaun Witt for special pricing.
If you feel your login credentials are being used by a second party, contact customer service at 877-615-9536 for assistance in changing your password.
Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Forgot your password?