Finchem to challenge Bowers for House Speaker (access required)

Finchem to challenge Bowers for House Speaker (access required)

By: Arren Kimbel-Sannit June 18, 2020

Oro Valley Republcian Rep. Mark Finchem confirmed his intent to unseat House Speaker Rusty Bowers from leadership next year, the opening salvo in what could prove to be a bruising contest between two ideological wings of the GOP.

