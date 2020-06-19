Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / Q&A with House Speaker Rusty Bowers (access required)

Q&A with House Speaker Rusty Bowers (access required)

By: Arren Kimbel-Sannit June 19, 2020

In a legislative body where long-winded speechification, highly visible interpersonal disputes and general cacophony is the norm, House Speaker Rusty Bowers is remarkably difficult to nail down. His penchant for substituting answers to questions with half-related parables is the stuff of local legend, and his caucus’ tendency to do business in closed meetings can make ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

FILE - In this June 9, 2020 file photo, protesters rally in Mesa, Ariz. demanding police reform. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

Protests against police violence fly in face of advice to prevent spread of virus

Public health experts and government officials have for months told Americans living under the thumb of a global pandemic to follow a simple edict: stay ...