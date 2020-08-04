Quantcast
By: Arren Kimbel-Sannit August 4, 2020

Hernandez and Cano ascended to the Legislature in the same district at the same time, but don’t have much in common and lately have had no compunction about attacking each other. Hernandez is leading the pack with 45 percent of the vote, seven points ahead of Cano.

