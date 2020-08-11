Congratulations to the 2020 Best of the Capitol!

The best kind of recognition comes from peers.
It’s the highest form of accolade. Your colleagues are saying, “We know what you’re up against. We admire your work ethic. We see the results.”
And that is why it is my honor to congratulate this year’s Best of the Capitol winners and nominees.
Luige del Puerto
Associate Publisher & Editor, Arizona Capitol Times
P.S. The Arizona Capitol Times newsroom played no role in selecting the nominees.
2020 Awardees
Best Elected Official–Republican – Sen. Kate Brophy McGee
Best Elected Official-Democrat – Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman
Best Bill Sponsor – Sen. Kate Brophy McGee
Best Debater-Republican – Sen. Heather Carter
Best Debater-Democrat – Rep. Aaron Lieberman
Best Committee Chair – Sen. Heather Carter
Best Political Rising Star – Rep. Amish Shah
Best Power Broker – U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema
Most Likely To Run for Congress – Rep. TJ Shope
Most Quotable Politico – U.S. Sen Kyrsten Sinema
Best Lobbyist – Kelsey Lundy, Compass Strategies
Best Lobbyist Under 40 – Jessie Armendt, Compass Strategies
Toughest Lobbyist To Go Against – Tom Farley, Willetta Partners
Best Government Lobbyist – Jeff Gray, Central Arizona Project
Best Capitol Staffers – Michael Hunter, Arizona House of Representatives & Wendy Baldo, Arizona Senate
Best Activist – Breann Westmore, March of Dimes
Best Pollster – Paul Bentz, HighGround
Best Capitol/Political Lawyer – Jeff Kros, HighGround
Best PR Person – Matthew Benson
Best Political Action Committee: Smart and Safe Arizona
Best Twitterer – Beth Lewallen
Best Tweet – If members of Congress can go on self imposed quarantine and still get paid. It only makes sense that Congress should pass emergency laws to give paid sick leave to every American until this emergency is over. – U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego
Best Dressed – Russell Smoldon, B3 Strategies
Best Work-at-Home Outfit: Rep. Alma Hernandez
Best Work-at-Home Distraction: Binge-watching on Netflix
Best Lobbying Firm – Compass Strategies
Best PR Firm – Veridus
Best Charity: March of Dimes
Best Response to COVID-19–Private Company – Honeywell
Best Response to COVID-19 – Hospital: Banner Health
Best Response to COVID-19 – Nonprofit Organization: Arizona Community Foundation &
Phoenix Rescue Mission
Most Creative Response to COVID-19 – O.H.S.O. Brewery and Distillery (Hand Sanitizer Production)
Best Response to COVID-19 – Government – School Districts
Best Response to COVID-19 – Government Health Official – Dr. Cara Christ, Director, Arizona Department of Health Services
Best Response to COVID-19 – Government Official – U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema
Best Industry, Trade and Professional Association: Greater Phoenix Chamber
Best Capitol Lawn Event: ASU Day at the Capitol
Toughest Bill/Hardest Sell – Gas Tax – H2899 (fuel; electric cars; hybrids; taxes)
Best Grassroots Effort: Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Campaign
Best Protest Event: Winner Black Lives Matter in Downtown Phoenix