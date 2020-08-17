Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Q&A with Rep. Isela Blanc (access required)

Q&A with Rep. Isela Blanc (access required)

By: Arizona Capitol Times Staff August 17, 2020

Rep. Isela Blanc, a Democrat from Tempe, created a reputation as a relentless -- if a bit wordy -- floor debater and a progressive who was unwilling to take any Republican policy lying down. But now she's on a temporary leave from politics, vacating her seat in LD26 -- a choice that created a testy ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

murphy-bannerman-qa-featured

Q&A with Murphy Bannerman (access required)

Rep. Isela Blanc, a Democrat from Tempe, created a reputation as a relentless -- if a bit wordy -- floor debater and a progressive who ...