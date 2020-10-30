Quantcast
By: Dillon Rosenblatt, Julia Shumway and Arren Kimbel-Sannit October 30, 2020

As Democrats lead in turning out new and infrequent voters – for example, those who haven’t voted in the last four elections – Republicans are poised to see an influx of loyal frequent voters on Election Day who could sway the election back in favor of the GOP.

