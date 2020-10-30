Quantcast
Years in the making, Corp Comm passes clean emissions standards (access required)

By: Helen Wieffering Arizona Capitol Times October 30, 2020

The Arizona Corporation Commission moved Thursday to set a new target for clean emissions that would require electric utilities to use 100% carbon-free power by 2050.

