Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / election / 2020 Election News / 3 incumbents win Arizona US House races, 6 still undecided (access required)

3 incumbents win Arizona US House races, 6 still undecided (access required)

By: Bob Christie, Associated Press November 3, 2020

Arizona voters returned three U.S. House incumbents to office by wide margins on Tuesday, but other seats, including several very competitive races, were too early to call with not enough votes counted.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

President Donald Trump meets with Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Arizona governor gets good, bad marks for virus response (access required)

In early August, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey beamed in the White House as he basked in praise from President Donald Trump for his handling of the COVID-19 outbreak. Arizona's response to the virus, Trump said, was a model for other states.