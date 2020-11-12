Quantcast
Fontes concedes Maricopa County recorder race to Richer (access required)

By: Dillon Rosenblatt November 12, 2020

Maricopa County will have a Republican county recorder again after Democrat Adrian Fontes, the incumbent, conceded the race on Thursday morning to his challenger, Stephen Richer.

