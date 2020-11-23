Quantcast
Researchers warn Arizona will hit ICU capacity in December (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services November 23, 2020

The Arizona State University Biodesign Institute figures that Arizona could surpass the prior July peak of coronavirus patients in intensive care units as soon as Dec. 18 and hit ICU capacity four days later, with a spike due to holiday travel. And even if there is no increase due to people bringing the virus here – or bringing it back after visiting elsewhere – the ASU researchers conclude all that will do is delay hitting capacity until mid-January.

