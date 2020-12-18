Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Maricopa County challenges Senate subpoenas for voting equipment (access required)

Maricopa County challenges Senate subpoenas for voting equipment (access required)

By: Julia Shumway December 18, 2020

Maricopa County supervisors decided to challenge the Senate subpoenas for election materials, describing them as “out of bounds” and potentially unconstitutional.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Legislators hold a special session February 4, 2010, at the Capitol in Phoenix. Although Arizona has been a trailblazer in the women’s suffrage movement in the last decade and recently in electing women to high public office, the Republican-dominated Arizona Legislature has refused to pass the Equal Rights Amendment. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

Staff fears safety plans for session lacking

For legislative employees, two recent committee hearings and last week’s new lawmaker orientation served as a worrisome preview of how coronavirus safety precautions will be followed during the 2021 session of the Arizona Legislature.